Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.06 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

