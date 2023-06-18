Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.36 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.23.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,301 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,728. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Analog Devices
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
