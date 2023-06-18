Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.36 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,301 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,728. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

