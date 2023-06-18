Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,381 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

