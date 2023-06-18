Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 2,614 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

