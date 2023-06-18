Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 485,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SGMO stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.91.
Sangamo Therapeutics Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
