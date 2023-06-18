Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 979,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 913.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $606,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.22 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

