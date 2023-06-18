Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,199 Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 281.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

