Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $245.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,331.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at $288,331.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,764 shares of company stock valued at $119,262. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

