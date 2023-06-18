Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $147,000 in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Everi by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Everi by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Everi Trading Down 1.3 %

EVRI opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.33. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

