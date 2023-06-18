Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,791 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 167,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 327,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,485 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 322,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,380,625 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 599,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,431 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 104,252 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

