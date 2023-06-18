Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $136,000 in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Triumph Group stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $795.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.62.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group



Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

