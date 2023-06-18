Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $124,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.93 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

