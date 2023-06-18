Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,926 LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of LL Flooring at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,116,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in LL Flooring by 4,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 586,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LL Flooring by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 384,467 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1,862.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 389,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 369,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. TheStreet cut shares of LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of LL Flooring from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

LL Flooring Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LL opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $240.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

LL Flooring Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.