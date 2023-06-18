Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $62,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 1.4 %

ImmunoGen stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

