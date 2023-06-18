Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.