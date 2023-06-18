Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,409 Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Puma Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $93,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

