Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $404,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,196 shares of company stock worth $4,697,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday.

AMPH stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.77.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.