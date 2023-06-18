Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,950 Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $43.17.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CHUY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
