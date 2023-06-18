Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.82%.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases.
