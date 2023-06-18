Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,562,000 after buying an additional 267,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,979,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,430 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Radian Group Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

