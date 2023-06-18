Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,369.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,369.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,529.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

