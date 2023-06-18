Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.35 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.