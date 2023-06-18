Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,890 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $23.89 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

