5,380 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.