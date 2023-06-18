Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 488,956 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a P/E ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 1.18. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

