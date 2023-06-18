11,670 Shares in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 246,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 214,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 107,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity at HomeStreet

HomeStreet Stock Performance

In other HomeStreet news, Director Erik D. Hand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,903.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erik D. Hand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.