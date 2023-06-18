Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,750 Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $656.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

