Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Palomar by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Palomar by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Palomar by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Insider Activity

Palomar Stock Performance

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLMR opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.03.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

