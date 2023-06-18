Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,126,000 after purchasing an additional 240,812 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NTCT opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

