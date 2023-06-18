South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith Purchases 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Rating) CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

SPFI stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $407.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.