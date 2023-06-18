South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith Purchases 1,500 Shares

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

SPFI stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $407.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

