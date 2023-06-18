James David Johnston Sells 1,487 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

SMLP opened at $17.24 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

