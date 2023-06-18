Insider Buying: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) Director William Enright acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 1.7 %

BFRG opened at $4.07 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

About Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.