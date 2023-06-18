Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,741.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $35,090.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $39,740.00.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $982.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in AdvanSix by 77.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in AdvanSix by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

