Insider Buying: Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DPG stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

