Insider Buying: Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of DPG stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
