Insider Buying: Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CTO Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) CTO Michael Aaron Leabman acquired 25,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,457. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Movano Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Movano Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.24.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.
