Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 5,141 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $7.40 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,408,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,662,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 1,416,314 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

