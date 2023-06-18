Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 5,141 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE JOBY opened at $7.40 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,408,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,662,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 1,416,314 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
