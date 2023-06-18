Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,397.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 638,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 232.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 362,749 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.