Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Buys $20,854.02 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,854.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,455.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Star Equity Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of STRR opened at $1.35 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

About Star Equity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

