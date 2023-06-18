Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,610 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 19.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,051,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,132,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 858,203 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on ARLO. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $861.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Read More

