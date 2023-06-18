Chadwick Heath Faulkner Purchases 20,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,157,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CURO opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The company has a market cap of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.16 million. CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 26.06%. Research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 217.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

