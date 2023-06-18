Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells 960 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $35,395.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,677.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Peter Fante sold 1,598 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $59,173.94.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRNT opened at $36.38 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Verint Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

