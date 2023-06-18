Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Purchases 27,729 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 27,729 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,274.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,275,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Stock Up 0.1 %

STRRP opened at $9.16 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

