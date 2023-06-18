Insider Buying: Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CEO Buys $20,000.00 in Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) CEO John Mastrototaro purchased 20,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Movano Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Movano in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movano during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movano by 95.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 540,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

