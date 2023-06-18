Didier Papadopoulos Sells 4,107 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $31,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $15,258.03.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.