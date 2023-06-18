Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Purchases $20,854.02 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 18,293 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,854.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,455.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:STRRP opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $47.89.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

