5E Advanced Materials Inc. (ASX:5EA) Insider David Salisbury Buys 4,955 Shares

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (ASX:5EA – Get Rating) insider David Salisbury purchased 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.96 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of A$19,616.85 ($13,254.63).

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

