Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) COO Buys $19,985.35 in Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) COO Maria Hedden acquired 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,985.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,860.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.77. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

