Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $180,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

