Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,058 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Tronox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TROX opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

