Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani purchased 23,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at $485,477.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

